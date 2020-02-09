Previous
Three Sisters by homeschoolmom
Photo 2064

Three Sisters

As I was leaving church Sunday night, three deer ran across the road in front of me. I pulled into the neighboring parking lot and took this pic with my cell phone. I processed it a lot since the quality was so bad.
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Christian, military spouse...
