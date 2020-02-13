Previous
Cute Daffy by homeschoolmom
Photo 2067

Cute Daffy

My daffodil. The petals are so thin, you can see the raindrops that are on the back of them.
13th February 2020

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Photo Details

