Birthday party

We met at my friend Lori's house to celebrate our friend Sherrie's 50th birthday. Her daughter came and spent the afternoon eating and playing UNO Attack with us. Only half of our group was able to come because of COVID-19 restrictions. We aren't supposed to meet in groups larger than 10, so we were good with 5 especially since most of these ladies live alone (except for Sherrie who works at our local Walmart Pharmacy).