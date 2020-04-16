My favorite necklace

My Get Pushed Challenge this week was to photograph my favorite piece of jewelry showing why it was important to me. This is my favorite necklace. It isn't expensive or large. It's quite small, a single pearl with tiny diamond chips around it. My husband bought it for me as a present when we got married. He bought it at the same jeweler where we bought our wedding bands. It's on it's 3rd or 4th dainty chain because I used to wear it all the time. I put my husband's wedding ring on the chain with it when he was deployed. So, I photographed it with my wedding ring and a hand-carved jewelry box that my husband bought for me in 2003 when he was deployed to Afghanistan.