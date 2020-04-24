Sign up
Photo 2135
Spiked Loblolly Pine
Big pine cone in my yard. This one has spikes, and it hurts you when you pick it up.
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Views
2
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
29th April 2020 4:22pm
Tags
nature
,
yard
,
pinecone
,
loblollypine
