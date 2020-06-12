Previous
Today's backsplash adventure was easier by homeschoolmom
Today's backsplash adventure was easier

I finished the rest of the kitchen's backsplash today. It went much easier now that I had less outlets to go around. Still have to do some grouting and bump out the outlets so they aren't a quarter of an inch inside the backsplash.
Lisa Poland

