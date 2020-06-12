Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2173
Today's backsplash adventure was easier
I finished the rest of the kitchen's backsplash today. It went much easier now that I had less outlets to go around. Still have to do some grouting and bump out the outlets so they aren't a quarter of an inch inside the backsplash.
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9642
photos
160
followers
216
following
595% complete
View this month »
2166
2167
2168
2169
2170
2171
2172
2173
Latest from all albums
185
469
2385
2173
549
1637
2386
470
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
12th June 2020 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
remodel
,
slate
,
backsplash
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close