Photo 2184
Spotted Orange Lily
Found these growing in Deep River Park beside the Camelback Bridge.
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
2nd July 2020 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
park
,
orange
,
sunshine
,
summer
,
lily
,
deepriverpark
bkb in the city
Great find and shot
July 3rd, 2020
