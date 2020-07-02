Previous
Next
Oops! by homeschoolmom
Photo 2184

Oops!

Guess who stepped in the fresh concrete first? Yep, me! Luckily, the finisher was still smoothing and texturizing it, so our finished driveway doesn't have my shoe print in it.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
598% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise