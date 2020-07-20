Previous
Patiently Waiting by homeschoolmom
Photo 2196

Patiently Waiting

Heidi comes to our meeting every Monday with her owner Anne. She patiently waits for the meeting to end.
20th July 2020

@homeschoolmom
