Church doors

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to take a photo of an interesting building or architecture. We have some very beautiful churches in town. This is the door to the Buffalo Presbyterian Church close to my house. It was originally built in 1797, then rebuilt four times by 1879 which is the current building. The upper gallery was was mostly used by freed slaves after the Civil War ended. It's one of the few churches that allowed both whites and freed slaves to be members.