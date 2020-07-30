Sign up
Photo 2204
The postcard shot!
My Get Pushed challenge this week was to photograph an unusual building or architectural detail. Again, I went back to my favorite building, the Railroad House with the old train depot behind it.
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Tags
flag
,
downtown
,
house
,
museum
,
city
,
architecture
,
historic
,
sanfordnc
,
get-pushed-418
Lisa Poland
ace
@sandradavies
Here's one shot for your challenge.
July 31st, 2020
SandraD
ace
@homeschoolmom
This building has lovely structure, very nice.
July 31st, 2020
