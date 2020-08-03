Sign up
Photo 2205
The doctor is in!
A friend asked me if I could make some repairs to her son's much-loved bunny. So she brought it to my church group meeting this morning. Took me about 15 minutes and a half a bag of fiber fluff to fix him up. Now Lucas has his favorite bunny back.
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
9839
photos
161
followers
215
following
Views
5
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
3rd August 2020 10:58am
Tags
bunny
,
toy
,
stuffed
,
love
,
repair
,
fluff
,
sew
,
stuffedanimal
,
drlisa
