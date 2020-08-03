Previous
The doctor is in! by homeschoolmom
Photo 2205

The doctor is in!

A friend asked me if I could make some repairs to her son's much-loved bunny. So she brought it to my church group meeting this morning. Took me about 15 minutes and a half a bag of fiber fluff to fix him up. Now Lucas has his favorite bunny back.
3rd August 2020

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
