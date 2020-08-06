Previous
Next
Miracle Maid pan by homeschoolmom
Photo 2209

Miracle Maid pan

I believe this Miracle Maid G2 Cast Advanced Aluminum Cookware frying pans was made in the 1950s by Advanced Aluminum Casting Corp of Chicago. I'm researching them, just to make sure it's safe to use this old pan that belonged to my grandmother.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
605% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise