Photo 2209
Miracle Maid pan
I believe this Miracle Maid G2 Cast Advanced Aluminum Cookware frying pans was made in the 1950s by Advanced Aluminum Casting Corp of Chicago. I'm researching them, just to make sure it's safe to use this old pan that belonged to my grandmother.
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
6th August 2020 12:08pm
Tags
kitchen
,
vintage
,
old
,
cookware
,
1950s
,
fryingpan
,
miraclemaidg2
