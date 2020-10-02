Sign up
Photo 2242
The night sky!
My friend texted me to tell me to go out and take a picture of the moon and Mars. I took this one with my Nikon D3400. It doesn't have the telephoto lens comparable to my old Nikon.
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it. Christian, military spouse (retired), and homeschool mom! I love to travel (and we used to...
10050
photos
157
followers
213
following
614% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
2nd October 2020 10:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
black
,
nature
,
sky
,
moon
,
nikon
,
mars
,
october
