Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2243
Tree Quilt
I'm not even sure what to call this type of quilting, but it sure was beautiful.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it. Christian, military spouse (retired), and homeschool mom! I love to travel (and we used to...
10097
photos
158
followers
213
following
616% complete
View this month »
2243
2244
2245
2246
2247
2248
2249
2250
Latest from all albums
2478
2244
1694
2479
2245
2250
2480
107
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
10th October 2020 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
display
,
quilt
,
indianapolis
,
exhibit
,
eiteljorgmuseum
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close