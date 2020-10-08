Previous
Heroes Work Here by homeschoolmom
Heroes Work Here

My friend's husband was transferred from the hospital to a local rehab facility yesterday to finish recovering from back surgery. She was visiting another friend a few towns over because she doesn't like to stay at home by herself and she's not allowed to visit him because of COVID-19. She asked me to drop off some snacks for him. I just drove up, rang a doorbell, waited for the lady to unlock the door and handed her a bag of snacks for Paul. No visitors allowed, else I would have gone in to see him.
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it. Christian, military spouse (retired), and homeschool mom! I love to travel (and we used to...
