Previous
Next
He's special, I said so! by homeschoolmom
Photo 2319

He's special, I said so!

Seamus's new collar came with this velcro patch. I also got one made with his name and another with his name and my phone number.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
635% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise