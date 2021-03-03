Previous
The black belts by homeschoolmom
Photo 2328

The black belts

A few months ago, my son passed his test for 2nd Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo. Tonight, he was awarded his belt. This is Spencer with is fellow black belts (plus his dad, who is a green belt).
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Lisa Poland

Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details

