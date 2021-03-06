Previous
Entwined in a dance of love by homeschoolmom

6th March 2021
Photo 2330

Entwined in a dance of love

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to continue with my challenge from last week, ink in water, and do a mix of inks. This is one of my attempts.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Here's one attempt.
March 7th, 2021  
