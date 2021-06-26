Sign up
Photo 2394
Hunter and his cake
So, I made Hunter's cake. I ordered one a month ago, but Thursday night, the lady sent back my money because she wasn't able to make the cake due to a death in the family. I'm rather pleased with it.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
11036
photos
150
followers
211
following
Tags
white
,
red
,
blue
,
cake
,
hunter
,
homemade
,
son
,
bsa
,
redvelvetcake
,
eaglescout
,
imadethat
