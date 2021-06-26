Previous
Hunter and his cake by homeschoolmom
Photo 2394

Hunter and his cake

So, I made Hunter's cake. I ordered one a month ago, but Thursday night, the lady sent back my money because she wasn't able to make the cake due to a death in the family. I'm rather pleased with it.
Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
