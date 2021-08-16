Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2418
Cotton flower
Cotton is blooming. The spikey leaves will add a layer of "protection" to the cotton bolls in late fall.
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
11268
photos
151
followers
206
following
662% complete
View this month »
2412
2413
2414
2415
2416
2417
2418
2419
Latest from all albums
2693
68
2694
2419
727
610
176
298
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
17th August 2021 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
macro
,
summer
,
cotton
,
farm
,
dof
,
crop
,
agriculture
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close