Photo 2503
Spring sky
Two days of temps reaching 80 degrees has caused the Bradford Pears to blossom overnight.
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
1
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
11818
photos
140
followers
195
following
685% complete
2496
2497
2498
2499
2500
2501
2502
2503
14
648
93
772
1959
2486
2503
2811
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
7th March 2022 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
blue
,
flower
,
spring
,
ornamental
,
bradfordpear
katy
ace
so pretty
March 8th, 2022
