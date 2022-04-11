GALSS on a mission

A few months ago, one of our ladies found a website for this place called Falcon Childrens Home, a home/school for foster care kids and young mothers, and suggested that we do something to support them. So, we cleaned out closets and such the whole month of March, sorted everything last week and delivered it all today - a truckload, plus a trunk and backseat of another car full of stuff. We were very impressed by this place. They have 90s kids, mostly teens, that live here. We saw them leave the cafeteria building and head back to school. They were laughing and joking like typical teens.