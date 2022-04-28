Previous
First Bloom by homeschoolmom
Photo 2531

First Bloom

My Edith Wolford bearded iris is blooming, but only one of the plants has blooms so far.
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details

katy ace
It is beautiful
May 3rd, 2022  
