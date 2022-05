Hofbrau Haus Columbus dinner

The first big event of the 310th reunion was dinner at the Hofbrau Haus, conveniently located right next door to our hotel. They reserved a table for 12, and we ended up filling up another row of tables next to it. I didn't count, but I think there was more than 20 people at the dinner. We were the last people out of the restaurant. It's always fun when these guys get together (and the food was great). They are truly a band of brothers.