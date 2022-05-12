Previous
Next
Stop for a selfie by homeschoolmom
Photo 2541

Stop for a selfie

One our way home from my FIL's brother's funeral, we stopped at this castle in Berkeley Springs, WV. My SIL wanted a selfie with my son. He ended up taking it because his arms were longer.
12th May 2022 12th May 22

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
696% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
fun catch of the two of them
May 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise