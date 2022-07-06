Sign up
Photo 2562
Sunflower seeds
The sunflowers barely bloomed this year. Many of the flower heads looked like they barely opened. I missed the small window that they were open. It's been very hot here, and we've had very little rain.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
green
,
flower
,
dead
,
summer
,
sunflower
,
seeds
,
toohot
,
norain
Helen Jane
ace
That is sad. A sorry tale which is illustrated so well with this image.
July 7th, 2022
