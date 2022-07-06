Previous
Next
Sunflower seeds by homeschoolmom
Photo 2562

Sunflower seeds

The sunflowers barely bloomed this year. Many of the flower heads looked like they barely opened. I missed the small window that they were open. It's been very hot here, and we've had very little rain.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
701% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Helen Jane ace
That is sad. A sorry tale which is illustrated so well with this image.
July 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise