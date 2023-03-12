Previous
Next
Lisa to the rescue by homeschoolmom
Photo 2595

Lisa to the rescue

Our worship leader is a bridesmaid in her sister-in-law’s wedding next weekend. But, she forgot to get her dressed hemmed. So I helped her out.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Nine years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
711% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise