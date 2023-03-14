Previous
Haired by homeschoolmom
Photo 2596

Haired

My friend came over today. Her teenage son petted Seamus the entire time they were here. Kevin and my couch were covered in dog hair when they left. But they both enjoyed themselves.
Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
homeschoolmom
