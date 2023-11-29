Previous
Cozy Gingerbread Houses by homeschoolmom
Cozy Gingerbread Houses

I’m making bowl and plate cozies for an event at church Saturday.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
10 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
November 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 29th, 2023  
