Previous
Next
Don’t burn your hand by homeschoolmom
Photo 2695

Don’t burn your hand

I crocheted this thick pot holder to go with my apron for a Christmas party present.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
738% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact