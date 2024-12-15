Previous
Mrs. Claus’s helper by homeschoolmom
Photo 2699

Mrs. Claus’s helper

Before he headed back to Lynchburg, Hunter helped me hang the bows in the front lights because he doesn’t need a ladder to reach them.
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
739% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick Schies ace
Always nice to have a helper. Is your Son in college in Lynchburg? Where does he attend?
December 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact