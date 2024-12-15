Sign up
Photo 2699
Mrs. Claus’s helper
Before he headed back to Lynchburg, Hunter helped me hang the bows in the front lights because he doesn’t need a ladder to reach them.
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
1
0
Lisa Poland
@homeschoolmom
Tags
christmas
,
house
,
hunter
,
son
,
decorations
,
bows
,
helper
Rick Schies
Always nice to have a helper. Is your Son in college in Lynchburg? Where does he attend?
December 16th, 2024
