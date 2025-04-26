Previous
My soon-to-be daughter-in-law by homeschoolmom
My soon-to-be daughter-in-law

Wedding shower day. My daughter flew in Friday night, we drove 3 hours to Virginia for the shower, had dinner with my son, drove back to NC, and she flew back to MN Sunday morning. She got back in time to go to church. Busy weekend.
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
