Previous
Next
Stretch…..oh, a leg cramp! by homeschoolmom
Photo 2702

Stretch…..oh, a leg cramp!

I painted the downstairs bathroom except fir this little bit above the shower that I just couldn’t figure out how to reach safely. My husband hates to paint, but helped with this little bit.
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
741% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact