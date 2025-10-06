Previous
Next
Hit and run by homeschoolmom
Photo 2703

Hit and run

While my son was at work, someone hit his car in the parking lot. Did $2500 in damage. They didn’t even leave a not, just streaks of white paint. Luckily, he has good insurance.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
741% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact