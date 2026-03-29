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Almost assembled by homeschoolmom
Photo 2723

Almost assembled

Working on a quilt today.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
746% complete

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katy ace
nice
March 30th, 2026  
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