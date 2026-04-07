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Previous
Photo 2725
Verse of the Week
My Monday morning group does a Bible verse if the week. I make the photo for a screen saver do we can memorize it.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Lisa Poland
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@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
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