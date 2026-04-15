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Stars on stars by homeschoolmom
Photo 2728

Stars on stars

I quilted some random stars on the quilt.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
13 years almost, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. My...
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