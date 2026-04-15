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Previous
Photo 2728
Stars on stars
I quilted some random stars on the quilt.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Lisa Poland
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@homeschoolmom
13 years almost, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. My...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
15th April 2026 3:18pm
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blue
,
stars
,
quilt
,
sew
,
patriotic
,
longarm
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