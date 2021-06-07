Previous
Guard dog on duty by homeschoolmom
58 / 365

Guard dog on duty

Seamus happily took up the job of keeping birds from the grandparents' house. He even spotted the groundhog that has plagued my FIL's yard for the past several years and hopefully scared it away.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
katy ace
nice shot of him at his post!
June 15th, 2021  
