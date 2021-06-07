Sign up
Guard dog on duty
Seamus happily took up the job of keeping birds from the grandparents' house. He even spotted the groundhog that has plagued my FIL's yard for the past several years and hopefully scared it away.
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
Lisa Poland
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
7
1
I Took Too Many Photos Again!
iPhone 8
7th June 2021 7:03pm
dog
happy
guard
yard
seamus
wv
katy
nice shot of him at his post!
June 15th, 2021
