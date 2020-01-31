Sign up
Photo 466
Kaleida-eagle
For Technique Challenge Vortography.
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
8883
photos
155
followers
211
following
127% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Album
Miscellaneous
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
1st February 2020 12:48am
Tags
statue
,
eagle
,
mirrors
,
kaleidascope
,
technique-vortography
