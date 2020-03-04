Sign up
Photo 489
My Favorite Silver
My Get Pushed challenge this week was a still life of everyday kitchen items. Here's two of my favorite kitchen items. Here's a few that I use often.
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9091
photos
155
followers
214
following
Tags
global
,
silver
,
fork
,
knife
,
strainer
,
stilllife
,
get-pushed-397
Lisa Poland
ace
@theredcamera
One of my attempts at your challenge.
March 4th, 2020
