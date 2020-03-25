Previous
Hanging Wisteria by homeschoolmom
Hanging Wisteria

It's wisteria season. Here's a shot of my favorite building in town in the spring. It's a realtor office.
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wisteria is so pretty- and it really gets to be massive in the right conditions. Looks like this one is thriving!
March 25th, 2020  
