Oh, what a tangled web we weave!

My Get Pushed challenge this week is to photograph my favorite piece of jewelry showing why I love it. When I went to get my necklace, I found it woven round this other neclace. It took me 3 hours to unwind it, and I had to remove some of the "pearls" and separate the necklace into 3 pieces to do that. It still had a knot in it when I photographed it, so I still need to work on it more.