Seamus pointing to the baby bird by homeschoolmom
Photo 525

Seamus pointing to the baby bird

Two baby mockingbirds rested in our yard today. One flew away. This one was still in the yard when we let the dog out. My son found him first. The dog smelled it a few times. I'm glad it didn't try to fly away, because he sould have chased it then.
Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Christian, military spouse...
