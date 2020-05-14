Sign up
Photo 531
On the fast track to success!
I spent Thursday and Friday afternoons taking graduation/senior photos for my two friends' sons. Nothing says Sanford more than railroad tracks (don't worry, the train engine behind him is parked).
14th May 2020
14th May 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Christian, military spouse...
9489
photos
158
followers
215
following
2
2
Miscellaneous
NIKON D3400
14th May 2020 6:01pm
john
,
tracks
,
railroad
,
train
,
downtown
,
graduation
,
cap
,
gown
,
sanfordnc
,
depotpark
Barb
ace
Great photo and title to match!
May 17th, 2020
Rick Schies
ace
It is a happy time of the year, just sad that so many had to miss out on all the celebrations
May 17th, 2020
