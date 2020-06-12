Sign up
Photo 549
A little easy!
This section was very easy to do because the outlet was in a perfect spot. And, I could tuck the ends under the black metal backsplash behind the stove.
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Tags
kitchen
,
slate
,
backsplash
