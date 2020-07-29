Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 571
Crepe Myrtle Buds and Bokeh
Color version.
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9827
photos
162
followers
216
following
156% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Miscellaneous
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
29th July 2020 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
red
,
nature
,
flower
,
bokeh
,
summer
,
buds
,
crepemyrtle
