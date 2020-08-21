Sign up
Photo 582
Save me!
Hunter was trying to eat his lunch when the dog jumped into his lap because my husband was trying to clean his ears. Thankfully, my husband was able to take Hunter's sandwich before the dog stepped on it.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9911
photos
159
followers
212
following
Tags
dog
,
hunter
,
boy
,
seamus
,
bigchicken
bkb in the city
Great shot. That is one big dog
August 23rd, 2020
