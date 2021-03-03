Sign up
Photo 646
Tying of the belt
A few months ago, my son passed his test for 2nd Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo. Tonight, he was awarded his belt.
3rd March 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Album
Miscellaneous
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
3rd March 2021 7:29pm
Tags
son
,
spencer
,
taekwondo
,
blackbelt
,
tkd
,
martialarts
,
blackbeltusa
,
2nddanblackbelt
