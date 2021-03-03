Previous
Tying of the belt by homeschoolmom
Photo 646

Tying of the belt

A few months ago, my son passed his test for 2nd Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo. Tonight, he was awarded his belt.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Lisa Poland

