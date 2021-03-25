Previous
Next
Townhouses? by homeschoolmom
Photo 665

Townhouses?

They are building a townhouse complex in the middle of the second phase of our subdivision. Not what anyone wanted to see built, but better than regular apartments, I guess. But, It would have been better if they put 4 or 5 houses in there.
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
182% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise