Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 665
Townhouses?
They are building a townhouse complex in the middle of the second phase of our subdivision. Not what anyone wanted to see built, but better than regular apartments, I guess. But, It would have been better if they put 4 or 5 houses in there.
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
10691
photos
148
followers
212
following
182% complete
View this month »
658
659
660
661
662
663
664
665
Latest from all albums
256
2345
2591
665
1788
2346
2592
1789
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Miscellaneous
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
24th March 2021 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
construction
,
neighborhood
,
build
,
townhouses
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close